Pair charged with residential burglary

URBANA — Rantoul roommates have been charged with residential burglary for allegedly breaking into an apartment in that village and stealing electronics.

Quentin Hudspath, 24, and Shadon Lattimore, 21, who both listed the same address in the 1500 block of Hobson Drive, were arraigned Wednesday on the Class 1 felony charge alleging that on May 19 they forced their way into a home on Falcon Drive.

A Rantoul police report said the resident on Falcon discovered Friday that the rear door of his apartment was broken and a flat-screen 55-inch television, two PlayStations, controllers and a game for it, and a second television were missing.

The resident found a safe had been tampered with but not entered. He told police he suspected Hudspath and Lattimore because another person had told him the pair had plans to commit a break-in.

Police interviewed another witness who saw Hudspath and Lattimore carrying a television and a bag that contained PlayStations and heard them making admissions about entering a home and taking the items.

Police also learned Lattimore had sold one of the PlayStations to another man who returned it to police when he learned he had purchased stolen property. Its serial number matched the serial number supplied by the owner of the PlayStations.

Police were able to interview the pair on Tuesday, but both denied any involvement in the break-in.

Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for each at $3,000 and told them to be back in court July 18.

Court records show Hudspath has a prior burglary conviction.

If convicted, they face a prison term of between four and 15 years.

mschenk@news-gazette.com