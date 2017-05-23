Rantoul man charged with sexually molesting girl

URBANA — A Rantoul man is due back in court in three weeks after being charged Monday with sexually molesting a young girl.

State's Attorney Julia Rietz said her office filed charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse against D'Angelo Fuller.

The 36-year-old man, who lists an address in the 1000 block of Briarcliff Drive, is alleged to have had sexual contact sometime in early April with a girl under the age of 13 who was staying in his home.

Rietz said the case came to the attention of Rantoul police when the girl told her parents what had happened in his home where she was staying around Easter, then later gave a forensic interviewer at the Children's Advocacy Center a consistent story.

Based on what the child reported, Rietz said police obtained a search warrant for Fuller's home and found items that were also consistent with what the girl had told police and the interviewer.

If convicted of the more serious charge, Fuller faces six to 60 years in prison.

He's being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $350,000 and is due back in court June 13 for a probable cause hearing.

