Rantoul business damaged when struck by vehicle

RANTOUL — A driver sustained injuries when a vehicle struck the side of a Rantoul business.
Rantoul police said Arthur Woods, 67, was transported to the hospital May 13 with non-life-threatning injuries.
The vehicle struck the side of the Edward Jones building in the 100 block of East Champaign Avenue.
The incident caused “significant structural damage,” according to a Rantoul police report.
The accident remains under investigation.
Rantoul police, firefighters and ambulance were dispatched to the scene at 1:36 p.m.
