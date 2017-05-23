Rantoul business damaged when struck by vehicle

The Edward Jones building in the 100 block of East Champaign Avenue was damaged when it was struck by a vehicle.

RANTOUL — A driver sustained injuries when a vehicle struck the side of a Rantoul business.

Rantoul police said Arthur Woods, 67, was transported to the hospital May 13 with non-life-threatning injuries.

The vehicle struck the side of the Edward Jones building in the 100 block of East Champaign Avenue.

The incident caused “significant structural damage,” according to a Rantoul police report.

The accident remains under investigation.

Rantoul police, firefighters and ambulance were dispatched to the scene at 1:36 p.m.

