Lego thief makes restitution, finishes public service

URBANA — A Chicago man who was charged with stealing Legos from the Rantoul Wal-mart earlier this year has made restitution and completed public service.
Because of that, the state’s attorney’s office dismissed misdemeanor retail theft charges against Ralph Stout, 52.
Stout was criminally charged in early April following the theft on Feb. 3 of Lego miniature figures from the Rantoul store.
Store officials contacted Rantoul police, who examined surveillance video to learn that the same man stole about 147 Lego figures twice that month.
They linked Stout to the theft because he had his car serviced there on a visit.
In mid-April, Stout was referred to the misdemeanor second-chance program and ordered to make restitution of $583.59, perform 20 hours of public service and take an take an online educational course aimed at stopping shoplifting.
Having completed all those conditions, the case was dismissed last week.
Assistant State’s Attorney Travis Ellis said Stout had no criminal record.
