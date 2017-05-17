Man arrested on drug, DUI charges

URBANA — An area man on parole is due back in court July 11 after being charged with possession of drugs and driving under the influence in Rantoul.

Anthony Marquel Cotton, 29, who listed addresses in the 2700 block of East Main Street in Urbana and the 200 block of Marco Drive, Rantoul, was charged Monday with felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Cotton’s bond was set at $100,000.

According to a Rantoul police report, at 12:17 a.m. Sunday, an officer saw a damaged car stopped on top of a curb along the curve where Thunderbird Drive turns into Embassy Row in Rantoul.

Cotton, who was next to the car, told police that he missed the curb.

A second officer who arrived at the scene noted that Cotton’s eyelids were droopy, his speech was slurred and his breath had the odor of an alcoholic beverage.

Cotton admitted to police that he was on parole. He has convictions for threatening a public official in 2014, resisting a peace officer in 2013, knowingly damaging property in 2012, possession of drug paraphernalia in 2011, burglary in 2008 and residential burglary in 2006.

When police searched Cotton, they discovered a multicolored glass smoking pipe in his pants pocket.

Cotton told police he had been smoking two hours before police stopped him. He initially said he had been drinking tequila, but later said he had been drinking a half-pint of whiskey.

A preliminary breath test indicated that Cotton’s blood alcohol content was 0.206.

Cotton admitted he had been driving and that he was the only person in the vehicle.

When police searched Cotton’s vehicle, they found a bottle containing 194 pills of suspected ecstasy in the glove compartment. The pills weighed 37.9 grams.

