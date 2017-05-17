Man acquitted of armed habitual criminal charge

URBANA — A Riverdale man who was speeding in a car with a loaded gun near his thigh was acquitted Wednesday of being an armed habitual criminal.

A Champaign County jury apparently accepted Matthew Moreno’s defense that he was unaware the gun was in the car because someone else had rented the vehicle.

It took the jury of nine women and three men about two hours to return a verdict in favor of the 37-year-old man.

Moreno had two prior drug-related felony convictions that made him eligible to be charged as a Class X felon. Had he been convicted, he faced a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years.

In a two-day trial, jurors heard from three Rantoul police officers who were working early on May 1, 2015, when they crossed paths with Moreno about 2 a.m.

Officer Brad Saltsgaver testified he was in his squad car at the intersection of Grove and Maplewood keeping an eye out for a suspect in a credit card theft that he thought might be going to the Circle K at 1295 E. Grove.

Instead, he saw a car headed south on Maplewood doing about 50 to 55 mph in a 30 mph zone, that pulled into the gas station lot. The driver, later identified as Moreno, went in the station.

When he came out, Saltsgaver talked to him, learned his license was revoked and arrested him. He found a large amount of cash on Moreno then returned to his squad car to write him a ticket and fill out a tow sheet.

Fellow officer Kyle Donovan, who came to assist, confirmed that Saltsgaver found $2,396 on Moreno. Donovan then looked in the car and saw an open bottle of cognac in the cup holder and a pistol jammed between the console and the driver’s seat, with the butt of the gun visible.

Police later learned that the gun was loaded.

In his own defense, Moreno testified that he did not know the gun was there. He said he had been drinking with a friend in Rantoul who had rented the car and that he was going to the gas station to get cigarettes.

In closing arguments, Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Clifton said it was just not believable that Moreno, who was alone in the car, would not have noticed the gun.

Defense attorney John Miraglia of Chicago argued that it was plausible that Moreno didn’t know the gun was there. He also argued that police had not sent the gun to the crime lab to be examined for fingerprints or DNA.

