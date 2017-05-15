Fisher man sentenced to 30 years in prison for child porn

URBANA — A Fisher man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a minor and distribution of child pornography.



Clinton Schaffer, 45, was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Colin S. Bruce and was ordered to pay $15,396 in restitution to two of the child pornography victims, the Central District of Illinois U.S. Attorney’s office said in a news release.



Schaffer was also ordered to a lifetime term of supervised release following his release from prison.



Schaffer pleaded guilty to the offenses Jan. 13 and has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest in April 2016.



The U.S. Secret Service and Bloomington Police Department, which participates in the U.S. Attorney’s Central Illinois Cyber Crime Unit, conducted the investigation.



