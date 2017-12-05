Fire causes minor damage at Rantoul credit union

RANTOUL -- A fire in the basement of a Rantoul credit union caused minor damage Thursday evening.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said the control system malfunctioned in an enclosed elevator room, resulting in the system shorting out and causing smoke and a small fire within the equipment at Credit Union 1, 200 E. Champaign Ave. There was no other damage.

Firefighters were called at 8:46 p.m. They found smoke showing on the northwest side of the building.

Waters said crews that were cleaning the building had already evacauted after a fire alarm sounded.

He said the smoke was confined to the basement area.

Twenty firefighters responded to the call with two engines and one rescue unit.

They cleared the scene at 9:45 p.m.

