Swearing at judge results in jail time

URBANA — A Rantoul man who cursed at a Champaign County judge in court last week was sentenced to 30 days in jail for direct criminal contempt.

Jack Cardwell, 25, will have to serve that sentence regardless of the outcome of the domestic battery that he was charged with on Friday.

“I know I was out of line. I was in a very emotional state, and I apologize,” Cardwell told Judge John Kennedy.

On Friday, Kennedy held Cardwell in direct criminal contempt after Cardwell audibly uttered an expletive about his case after the judge had finished arraigning him and had started on the next defendant.

When Kennedy called Cardwell back to the bench to address it, Cardwell then cursed at the judge.

Kennedy acknowledged Cardwell’s apology and said the fact that Cardwell cursed during another person’s case was the “difficulty.”

“There’s a lot worse than what happened the other day,” Kennedy said, adding that he hoped Cardwell had learned from his experience.

Kennedy could have sentenced him to as many as six months in jail for disrupting the court proceedings.

