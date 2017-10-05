Man faces weapons charges for firing at fellow Rantoul resident

URBANA — A Rantoul man accused of shooting at another man in that village earlier this year is due back in court later this month.

Willie J. Brifford, 29, of the 600 block of Autumn Fields, was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant issued in April for aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons.

A Rantoul police report said the charges stemmed from a Jan. 29 incident in which Brifford allegedly fired shots at a van on Charles Drive about 3:30 a.m.

The man in the van, police said, suspected that Brifford had burglarized his home a couple of days earlier, and he went to the address on Charles to confront Brifford about it.

The man told police that Brifford came out with a gun and fired several shots, some of which shattered a window in the van and lodged in doors.

Brifford was arraigned on those charges Monday, as well as a separate case of possession of a controlled substance for allegedly having drugs on him Saturday.

He is scheduled to be back in court May 26 for probable-cause hearings in both criminal cases.

He remains in the county jail in lieu of a total of $508,000 bond.

Court records show that Brifford has prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft and obstructing justice.

If convicted of the more serious gun-related charges, Brifford faces a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years.

