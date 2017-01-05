Rantoul man receives probation for copper theft

URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he stole copper from a building on the former Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul last fall has been sentenced to two years of probation.



Turhan Peacock, 57, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Bel Air Drive, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Heidi Ladd to burglary.



He admitted going in a vacant building in the 200 block of Wiseman Street on Nov. 23, intending to steal copper.



Rantoul police had reports on both Nov. 22 and 23 from witnesses who saw a red pickup truck outside the building. Police found no one in there Nov. 22 but did see evidence, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan, that the building had been damaged.



When police were called back the next night, Sullivan said, they found Peacock on the second floor with a pipe wrench in his hand and two other co-defendants on the third floor with tools around them.



Co-defendant Kristen Hewerdine, 39, of Ludlow had been charged with burglary but pleaded guilty in February to aggravated DUI in a different case for probation and public service work. The burglary charge was dismissed.



Fred Sallee, 38, of Rantoul had also been charged with burglary but died in January before his case was resolved.



Sullivan said Peacock had prior convictions for driving under the influence, theft and battery.



