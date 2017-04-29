Updated: Milford man who died in wreck near Armstrong identified

ARMSTRONG — A Milford man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in northwestern Vermilion County early Saturday.

Illinois State Police report that the 51-year-old man was driving south on Illinois 49, about five miles north of Armstrong, just after 4 a.m. when his car left the road to the east.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified him as Kevin T. Perkins.

Police said Mr. Perkins was traveling above the speed limit when he overcorrected and went off the road again and into the west ditch.

The car overturned and came to rest on its side in the adjacent field. Perkins was unresponsive.

Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Mr. Perkins was taken to an area hospital.

mschenk@news-gazette.com

