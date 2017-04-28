Man allegedly shoots horse after threatening ex-girl friend

PIPER CITY — A Livingston County man has been ordered to appear in Ford County Circuit Court on Monday to face felony charges alleging he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun before turning the weapon on her horse, shooting it in the snout.



Court records show that Ford County State’s Attorney Andrew Killian filed criminal charges on April 25 against Matthew T. Harrell, 25, of rural Forrest, in connection with the April 19 incident.



Harrell was charged with one count each of aggravated animal cruelty, a Class 4 felony; criminal damage to property, a Class 4 felony; and aggravated assault, a Class A misdemeanor.



Ford County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Buckner said in a criminal complaint filed in court that shortly after 9 p.m. April 19, he was called to a rural Piper City property located at 2040 N. Ford County Road 1300 East.



After arriving on the scene a few minutes later, Buckner spoke with Harrell’s ex-girlfriend, Caitlyn Diefenbach, who claimed that Harrell pointed a .40-caliber handgun at her during an argument and that she believes Harrell shot her horse, Buckner said.



Harrell’s brother, Mitchell Harrell, said he witnessed both things happen, Buckner said. Matthew Harrell admitted doing so as well, Buckner said.



Buckner said the horse, which suffered a gunshot wound to its snout, was treated by a local veterinarian and was expected to make a full recovery.



Harrell was arrested on a warrant and taken to the Ford County Jail in Paxton. He was released from jail after posting 10 percent of his $30,000 bond.



As a condition of his bond, Harrell was ordered to have no contact with Diefenbach, her address or any of her property. He was also ordered to turn over all of his guns to law enforcement.



The two felony charges filed against Harrell allege he shot Diefenbach’s horse, while the assault charge alleges he threatened her with the gun. The Class 4 felonies each carry a mandatory sentence ranging from up to 30 months of probation to up to three years in prison.



