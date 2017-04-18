New police chief likely to be on job in June

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — The village of Rantoul hopes to have a new police chief in place by June.
The application period ended last week, and Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh says there were 45 candidates, including some already employed by the police department.
Fiegenschuh said officials will interview 10 top candidates and then narrow that down to three to four finalists who will come to town for more interviews and a meet-and-greet in June.
Fiegenschuh hopes for a vote at the village board meeting on June 13.
The village is looking to replace Police Chief Erman Blevins, who resigned in January.
