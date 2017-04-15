Accident in east Rantoul injures one

RANTOUL -- At least one person was injured in a single-vehicle accident in east Rantoul Saturday evening.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said the driver, whose name was not available, had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to Carle Hospital, Urbana.

The vehicle came to rest in a drainage ditch east of the sewage plant along U.S. 136 near County Road 1750E.

Waters said the accident happened at 6:18 p.m.

Rantoul firefighters responded with two engines, one rescue unit and 15 firefighters. They cleared the scene at 7:30 p.m.

The condition of the driver was not immediately available.

