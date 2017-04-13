U of I social work student interning with Rantoul Police Department

RANTOUL — The design on the Rantoul police car driven by patrol officer Keith Welch doesn’t mean the department’s vehicles are going all artsy. It trumpets autism awareness.

Rantoul police have a resource when encountering people with autism or other conditions in intern Kayla Williams.

Williams is enrolled in the social work program at the University of Illinois.

“Every spring semester we end the year with an internship,” Williams said. “I decided to do it at Rantoul Police Department. I’m working closely with the crisis intervention officer.”

Williams said they conduct followups on all mental health calls the department receives and refers the individuals to services in Champaign County. They also refer individuals involved in domestic violence and juvenile cases to the proper social service agencies.

Welch said the artwork on his car is to make people aware of autism. He said on occasion when the department receives calls concerning people with autism, Williams will be called in “to work in that situation.”

Things have changed a great deal over the years in dealing with people with autism or mental illness.

“If somebody is autistic, you need to be able to recognize that,” Welch said. “They may be aggressive and acting out. You just don’t rush right in and slap handcuffs on them. You try to work with them, but it’s important to recognize the person is autistic.”

Welch said if police have that information that a person is autistic, a game plan can be developed by working with the parents or a sponsor — “whoever’s engaged, to talk these kids down. Sometimes it takes some work. Sometimes it doesn’t.”

Welch said when he first started in law enforcement 28 years ago, “there wasn’t a whole lot of consideration” about a person’s mental health.

“It’s basically, ‘You’re breaking the law; you’re going to jail.’ Times have changed,” he said. “You have to recognize this stuff, and you have to deal with it in a different way.”

Welch said that’s where Williams comes in, to address dealing with these issues in a different way.

“I’m just excited she puts her time in, no pay, and she’s really made an impact, and she helps us out,” Welch said.

Williams said sometimes parents are overwhelmed and don’t know what resources exist for their children in need.

The intern said she helps to let them know what there is out there, and she cited an upcoming social services resource fair sponsored by Community Service Center, Rantoul Township High School and Rantoul City Schools. The resource fair will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the RTHS cafetorium.

Williams hopes the event is well attended and that parents and others needing help are proactive about searching for that help at the resource fair.

The intern comes from a long line of people wanting to help others. A native of the north side of Chicago, her mother is a police officer as are some of her uncles.

“A lot of my family (are officers), my godparents, my grandpa,” Williams said.

That’s what spurred her to go into social work — “wanting to help people,” she said. “It’s definitely important to bring awareness.”

This isn’t the first time Rantoul police have had art work adorn a squad car to bring awareness. The department also had one car with a cancer awareness emblem.

Williams said the art work helps to let the community know that officers want to have a good relationship with residents.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com