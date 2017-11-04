RANTOUL — Triston Smith may have only been hospitalized a week after being hit by a car in September 2015. But almost two years later, he is far from healed.

“He’ll never be the same child. The only blessing is he does not remember any of it,” said Freda Stewart, the legal guardian who is the mom to the 13-year-old Rantoul boy.

Around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 26, 2015, Triston and two friends were riding their bicycles north on County Road 1700 E near the entrance to Brookhill Golf Course. One of Triston’s friends told a sheriff’s deputy that Triston veered toward the center line and was hit from behind by a man driving a mini-van. The van kept going.

The driver, Juan Gaspar Miguel-Juan, was arrested shortly thereafter, and two days later was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 4 felony. He posted $2,500 in cash to be released from the county jail within a day of being charged and had not been heard from since. When he failed to show in court Oct. 7, 2015, his $2,500 bond was forfeited to the county.

On March 22, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent arrested Miguel-Juan, 36, in Alabama on the outstanding Champaign County warrant. He was taken to the Etowah County Detention Center in Gasden, Ala., waived extradition on March 28, and returned by a prisoner transport service to Champaign County Monday evening.

He’s expected to make a court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Stewart said she plans to be there.

The collision happened less than a mile from her and Smith’s Rantoul home.

“It was something that you are never prepared for. His two friends with him called me and said ‘You need to come quick,’ Triston had been hit by a car. I thought it was maybe a bump. I didn’t recognize my child laying in that road,” Stewart said.

Triston had multiple injuries, including a broken pelvis, two broken legs, a concussion, damage to his spleen and severe trauma to his face. He required several units of blood, his mother said.

“He almost bled out laying there, and the man did not even stop. Not even stop,” she said, still feeling the outrage.

Within about five minutes, Rantoul police had stopped the driver, Miguel-Juan, who at the time lived on Sangamon Avenue, on U.S. 45 and Century Boulevard.

They made the preliminary determination that he had been drinking, later borne out with a blood-alcohol test result of 0.11 percent, more than the 0.08 percent at which Illinois law presumes a motorist to be intoxicated.

Triston was taken to Carle Hospital and later transferred to Children’s Hospital in Peoria.

“I do not remember driving to Carle Hospital,” said Stewart. “I know I did not stop for any red lights until I got to Carle.”

She said when it was suggested that Triston’s leg might have to be amputated, she asked for a second opinion and he was then airlifted to the Peoria hospital.

She said after a week, doctors released him with the admonition that he could not bear weight for six months.

Stewart said it took a while for Triston to be able to get around in a wheelchair because of the pain.

Today, he is reluctant to play any kind of sports even though he’s been medically cleared to do so.

“He has a lot of problems with his left leg. It locks up. It got broken in two places, and he has a rod on each side of his leg,” she said.

His face is also scarred.

“I’m very overprotective,” said Stewart, who had to take time off from her work to care for Triston in the aftermath of the collision.

“He needed care 24/7. I just turned 60 this year. When you’re my age and single, it is very hard. It takes a lot of love, patience and understanding,” she said.

As for Triston, beyond his daily aches and pains, Stewart said he harbors a lot of emotional pain.

“He has a lot of hate and anger over the whole thing. His first question last night when he found out he had been caught is, ‘When can I talk to him? I just want to know why he hit me and let him know what he’s done to my life,’” she said.

mschenk@news-gazette.com





