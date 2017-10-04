Woman gets credit for time served for car hitting house

URBANA — A Rantoul woman who admitted she fled from Rantoul police in a car that eventually crashed into a house has been sentenced to time served in the county jail.

Tangula Brown, 24, who listed an address in the 800 block of St. Andrews Circle, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Heidi Ladd to misdemeanor resisting a peace officer.

In return, a more serious charge alleging she possessed a loaded gun in the car in which she was a passenger, was dismissed.

Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan said on May 31, Rantoul police were called to an apartment on Century Boulevard by a woman who reported Brown was harrassing her. When police saw Brown outside, she jumped in the back seat of a car that took off, failing to stop for police who had activated lights and siren.

The car crashed through the wall of a home in the 700 block of Roselyn where the resident was sleeping.

Four people got out and ran. Brown was caught nearby.

She had already served 189 days in the county jail.

A misdemeanor resisting charge that had been filed against another woman in the car, Emanuelle McFall-Miles, 24, of Champaign, was dismissed back in June.

Police believed there were two other men in the car who ran after it crashed.

