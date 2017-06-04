Three facing charges over weapons

URBANA — Two men allegedly involved in the attempted sale of guns from the back of a car Monday night were charged with weapons offenses Tuesday. A third was also charged for not having a firearm owner’s identification card.



Champaign police Sgt. Dave Griffet said police received information about 6:30 p.m. Monday that there were two armed men at a convenience store in the 300 block of Bloomington Road trying to sell a pistol and a rifle.



Police made contact with them and found a loaded .22-caliber pistol on the rear floorboard and an uncased, unloaded rifle in the trunk. Police also found ammunition in the center console.



They detained the men, Cameron Anderson, 18, of the 2400 block of Lakewood Drive, Champaign, and Ian Keys, 24, of the 1600 block of Harper Drive, Rantoul.



Keys told police he had obtained the handgun in exchange for crack cocaine from a man in Effingham. He said he had no knowledge of the rifle in the trunk. The car belonged to Anderson, the report said.



After talking to the pair, police obtained a search warrant for the home of Nicholas Hastings, 21, in the 1700 block of Hedge Road, Champaign. Anderson had told police that he and Hastings were friends.



Hastings was not present when police searched about 11 p.m.; they found a 12-gauge shotgun in a bedroom and several kinds of ammunition.



About 90 minutes later, police were still in the area when they heard a loud noise from the back of the house. They found Hastings between his house and a neighbor’s house. They also found a clothes dryer in the backyard that had a loaded handgun inside that had not been there when police searched earlier.



Keys and Anderson were both charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, a felony, while Hastings was charged with the misdemeanor possession of the shotgun without having a firearm owner’s identification card.



