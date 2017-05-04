Three vehicles burn; arson suspected

- Our Sites
RANTOUL -- Arson is believed to be the cause of Wednesday morning fires in southeast Rantoul that destroyed three vehicles.
Rantoul Fire Chief Ken Waters said firefighters were called to a report of three vehicles on fire near 837 St. Andrews Circle.
"When we arrived there were three vehicles fully involved with fire," Waters said. "Arson is suspected in this instance."
Waters said two vehicles were parked next to one another, and the third car was parked a little ways away from the others.
He said what was used to start the fires is under investigation by the Rantoul Fire arson investigator and Rantoul Police Department.
"They were fully involved when we got there," Water said, adding the vehicles "were totally destroyed."
When firefighters arrived about 4:36 a.m., it began to rain. It soon turned into a thunderstorm.
"It totally unleashed," Waters said. "There was lightning and thunder and rain."
No structures were threatened by the fires. The vehicles were parked in a parking lot a distance away from any buildings.
Fifteen firefighters responded to the call. There were two engines and one rescue unit on the scene. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 6 a.m.
