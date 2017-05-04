Cops nab 2 on weapons charges

URBANA — Men from Rantoul and Kankakee are in the Champaign County jail after police on a routine foot patrol found guns on or near them.

Stephen D. Jones, 21, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Hobson Drive, Rantoul, was charged Monday with felony possession or use of a firearm by a felon.

Rodney B. Garrett Sr., 45, who listed an address in the 200 block of West Hawkins, Kankakee, was charged with being an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to a Champaign police report, officers were patrolling the 1500 block of Kiler Drive at 11:50 p.m. Friday when they encountered Jones with a handgun in a parking lot. He has a felony conviction in connection with a 2014 residential burglary.

Jones’ bond was set at $35,000. He is due back in court May 2.

During the same patrol, police saw Garrett run away from them on the same block.

As he ran, police say he allegedly discarded a gun before they caught and arrested him.

Garrett’s bond was set at $80,000. He is due back in court April 13.

