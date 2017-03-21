Man charged with stealing 147 toys from Rantoul business

RANTOUL — A Chicago man has been issued a notice to appear in court after allegedly stealing 147 toys from a Rantoul business last month.

Ralph Stout, 52, has been charged with retail theft for allegedly stealing the toys from the Rantoul Wal-Mart on at least two occasions. He is scheduled to appear in Champaign Circuit Court April 5.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said Stout is also a suspect in the theft of toys from the Urbana Wal-Mart.

Bouse said Rantoul police were contacted March 1 by Wal-Mart officials who said on two occasions in February, a man came into the store and stole 147 Lego miniature figures.

“Through the video we were able to identify his particulars,” but didn’t know the man’s identity, Bouse said. “A few days later (Wal-Mart officials) said this same person had stolen some items at the Rantoul Wal-Mart but had also gotten his car serviced and used his name and identified himself as Ralph Stout.”

Stout was allegedly stealing the toys by putting them in his pockets.

Bouse said police were able to contact Stout, and on March 14, he traveled to Rantoul, where he was charged. He would not give a statement about the alleged theft, Bouse said.

The toys have not been recovered.

“It sounds like these Lego miniatures might have some after-market value, depending on which figure it is,” Bouse said. “They might sell for as high as $40 apiece for each.”

Retail theft is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to 364 days in the county jail.

