Rankin won't hire Potomac police chief

RANKIN — Potomac Police Chief Bob Houff said “no thanks” by saying nothing at all.



Attempts by village of Rankin officials to offer that town’s police officer job to Houff in February were unsuccessful when the officials were unable to get hold of him. The village board had voted to hire him the previous month as a part-time officer for $20 per hour.



The board indicated Houff never returned the board’s calls, so the board decided to move forward with other candidates.





As a result, the Rankin Village Board is looking at other candidates for the job.



During the March 2 monthly meeting, the board interviewed two candidates who had turned in resumes for the police officer’s position.



One was Marvin Dopkins of Hoopeston, a military veteran who works as a police officer in Rossville and serves as an auxiliary officer in Hoopeston. Dopkins is trained in the use of breath analyzers and has around 30 years of experience in the field.



The other candidate was Roman Gordan of Champaign, who has worked as a security guard for some 20 years at Market Place Shopping Center in Champaign. Gordan is also an auxiliary officer in Hoopeston and works security for the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District.



Board members made plans to review the two candidates’ resumes before making a decision.



Dopkins asked board members if there would be a possibility of hiring more than one officer, to which the board replied that it would be open to the idea.



Rankin’s lone police officer position has been vacant since August 2015, when Stewart Stafford left for a full-time job with Paxton police. Since that time, the community of 539 people, situated in far-northwest Vermilion County, has been relying on sporadic patrols by the sheriff’s office, which is headquartered 34 miles away in Danville.



