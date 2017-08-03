Karr named Terre Haute firefighter of year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Charles Karr, formerly of Rantoul, has been named Terre Haute firefighter of the year.

Karr received the honor last month during the annual firefighter recognition and commendation dinner in Terre Haute.

Hundreds of people attended the event at the Sycamore Banquet Center in Hulman Memorial Student Union at Indiana State University to celebrate and honor firefighters and emergency medical technicians for their service to the community in 2016.

Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeffery Fisher said the 43-year-old Karr is one of the department’s greatest assets and wished he had a hundred more like him.

“Charlie is one of those guys that comes into work, does his job and asks for nothing in return,” Fisher was quoted by the Terre Haute Tribune Star.

“For him to go above and beyond his normal duties is great. Charlie is a fantastic firefighter, a fantastic guy, and I’m happy to call him a friend too.”

Karr responded, “It’s an honor, but I’m just doing my job” when asked what winning the award meant to him.

Karr is a son of Pam and Bob Karr, formerly of Rantoul.

He is a grandson of Sandy Young of Rantoul, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Davis of Paxton and the late Bob and Mary Karr, formerly of Rantoul.

