The search begins for new top cop

RANTOUL — The search for a new Rantoul police chief has begun.

The village of Rantoul is advertising to fill the post to head the police department.

Katherine Johnston, village human resources director, said an April 7 application deadline has been set, “and then we will start the recruitment review process and kind of go from there.”

Johnston said the village is trying to encourage diversity, and among the sites on which it has posted the advertisement is with the National Organization for Black Law Enforcement Executives as well as a Latino website.

Some other sites include the Illinois Executive Institute, the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Johnston said candidates from within the police department who apply will also be considered.

The job posting lists fringe benefits.

Minimum education required is a bachelor’s degree, with a master’s degree preferred, and a minimum of seven years of increasingly responsible experience in a law enforcement agency.

Also preferred are advanced qualifications such as the Illinois Certified Police Chief, Executive Management certificates, including the FBI National Academy, Northwestern University Center for Public Safety or similar state or national programs.

The candidate must have “a proven track record in a union environment and the ability to work with elected and appointed officials.”

Salary will range from $110,000-$115,000, depending on qualifications. The candidate must reside inside the village limits within six months of employment.

Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh said he hopes the position can be filled by mid- to late May.

Appointed by the mayor, the police chief must be approved by the village board and will report to the village administrator.

The village has been without a police chief since Jan. 20 when Erman Blevins resigned the post that he had held for less than a year. He did not give a reason for the resignation.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com