Red Cross assisting fire victims

CHAMPAIGN — American Red Cross volunteers responded to a home fire in the 3000 block of County Road 1300 East, Rantoul.
The fire occurred Sunday.
Trish Burnett, Red Cross regional communications director, said two adults are being helped.
“They received financial assistance for emergency housing, food and other immediate necessities,” Burnett said.
After a home fire, Red Cross volunteers ensure that everyone affected has a safe place to stay, food, clothing and emotional support.
Burnett said American Red Cross annually averages assisting more than 400 families following a disaster. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2016, 430 families were assisted after a disaster in central Illinois
Red Cross volunteers on the scene were members of the local disaster area team, a group of specially trained volunteers who respond to the scene of a disaster when called upon at any time of the day.
