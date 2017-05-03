Sunday afternoon blaze destroys rural Rantoul home, kills pet

RURAL RANTOUL -- A Sunday afternoon fire west of Rantoul destroyed a home, badly damaged other property and killed the family dog.

It was the second of two weekend fires in the Rantoul area.

Rantoul Fire Chief Ken Waters said the cause of the fire, which was called in about 2:52 p.m., is unknown. Winds of 20-30 mph helped to spread the fire throughout the house and garage.

Waters said a backhoe had to be brought in to get to the fire by pulling down walls and exposing the debris. He estimated damage to the contents and two vehicles at $150,000,and about $75,000 to the house, which was located at 3056 CR 1300E. A garage was also destroyed.

A nearby machine shed owned by Steve Gordon sustained minor damage.

Tenant of the house, which is owned by Jeff Haynes, is Joe Maier.

A cat and dog were inside the home. Waters said the cat was found alive, but the dog was found dead under a bed. There were no other injuries.

About 22 Rantoul firefighters received mutual aid from about 20 firefighters from Thomasboro, Ludlow and Gifford firefighters. They cleared the scene about 6 p.m.

North Ohio Avenue fire

A Saturday afternoon fire in Rantoul caused about $10,000 damage to a house and about $20,000 damage to its contents.

Firefighters were called at 3:18 p.m. to a report of a house fire at 519 1/2 N. Ohio Ave.

When they arrived, the homeowner, Eleanor McDonald, was safely out of the house.

The fire, the cause of which is undetermined, started between the outer screen door and the interior door, Waters said.

Two engines, one rescue unit and 23 firefighters responded. They cleared the scene at 4:22 p.m.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



