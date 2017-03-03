Rantoul man robbed at gunpoint

RANTOUL — A 19-year-old Rantoul man told village police he was robbed at gunpoint of his cellular phone this week.

The victim said a man with a gun entered the vehicle in which he was a passenger and robbed him of his I-phone 6S in the 1500 block of Par Drive Tuesday afternoon.

He said he and a friend were passengers in a vehicle that was parked outside a residence. As they waited for their friend to return, a black male entered the vehicle and pointed a silver revolver at them.

The man began making demands for money, but neither of them had any money, the victim said. The assailant then took the victim’s phone.

According to the police report, as the suspect began to leave the vehicle, the victim saw another person standing at the rear of the vehicle, and both fled on foot.

Police were called about 5:30 p.m.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s, approximately 5 feet 10 inches and 140 pounds wearing a gray Nike hoodie.

The second person was also described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s, about 5-10 and weighing about 140 pounds, wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to call the Rantoul Police Department at 893-2103 or Champaign County Crimestoppers at 373-TIPS.

news@rantoulpress.com

