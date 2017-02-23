Rantoul check forger free until sentencing

URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted taking part in a series of illegal financial transactions that deprived people of thousands of dollars faces the possibility of going to prison.

Over the objection of a prosecutor, Judge Roger Webber agreed to release Brandon Jackson, 30, of the 1500 block of South Pointe Drive from jail while he's awaiting his March 31 sentence.

Should the one-time mortgage originator do anything between now and then to violate the law, he could jeopardize the terms of his plea agreement with the attorney general's office.

Jackson pleaded guilty Wednesday to participating in a continuing financial-crimes enterprise, admitting that between Sept. 30 and Oct. 26, 2016, he forged four different checks for a total of $26,400 on two different accounts at Busey Bank. The forgeries resulted in the rightful owners having their accounts debited by those amounts.

In return for his guilty plea, Assistant Attorney General Sandra Talbott agreed to seek a prison sentence of no more than seven years for Jackson, although probation is an option, and dismiss six other criminal charges. She said she will also seek restitution.

The victims were people working with Jackson to get mortgages and or lines of credit, according to court documents.

Jackson's attorney, Assistant Public Defender Tony Allegretti, asked Webber to release Jackson from jail while he's awaiting sentencing. Jackson has been in jail since mid-November, unable to post 10 percent of his $100,000 bond.

Allegretti said Jackson lives with his wife and two children and that his only prior conviction was for misdemeanor theft in 2010.

Talbott objected, saying that when Jackson was arrested, Champaign police served a search warrant and found in his car other fake checks and paperwork linking him to suspected additional victims.

"Given his abiilty to manipulate and craft documents, we ask that he be kept in custody," Talbott argued.

Webber asked her if she thought Jackson was at risk of fleeing and when she said no, he agreed to release him on recognizance pending the sentence. Webber warned Jackson that if he did anything wrong between now and then, he risked doubling the length of his potential prison sentence.