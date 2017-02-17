Rollover in Douglas County takes life of Rantoul woman

VILLA GROVE — A Rantoul woman who was a passenger in a pickup truck in which her daughter was learning to drive lost her life in a single-vehicle rollover Sunday afternoon in Douglas County.

Michelle Tater, 47, was pronounced dead by Douglas County Coroner Joe Victor at the scene of the accident on Hayes Road, about 4 miles west of Villa Grove.

The accident happened about 3:45 p.m. near Douglas County Road 1285 E, Victor said. It was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Victor said the driver was a 15-year-old with a learner’s permit who lost control of the eastbound pickup, causing it to roll onto its roof. Sheriff Fred Galey declined to release the driver’s name.

Mrs. Tarter, the driver’s mother, was trapped inside the truck. She was alive when Villa Grove firefighters arrived, but died during their attempts to free her, Victor said.

He said it was windy, and the 15-year-old might have not known how to handle a strong gust.

“It looks like a combination of an inexperienced driver along with possible fatigue,” he said. Two others, the driver’s sister and a friend, were in the back seat, Galey said. They and the driver were injured and taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where they were treated and released.

