Rantoul teen arrested for Urbana shooting

URBANA — A Rantoul teen who was on probation for breaking into an Urbana home about a year ago has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery in connection with a weekend shooting in Urbana.

Lawrence J. Anderson, 19, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Briarcliff Drive, was arrested just after 8 a.m. Wednesday in downtown Urbana in the shooting of a man about 1:30 a.m. Saturday inside a house in the 1000 block of Austin Drive in east Urbana.

State's Attorney Julia Rietz said Anderson allegedly pulled a pistol and demanded cash and personal items from the victim. When the victim refused to turn them over, Anderson allegedly shot him twice.

Rietz said the victim ran from the house and Anderson pursued him, continuing to fire at him. The victim sustained multiple wounds.

Champaign County sheriff's deputies were in the area on another call and quickly found the victim on the ground bleeding. He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he was operated on Saturday and is apparently improving.

Police had enough information by Tuesday to seek an arrest warrant for Anderson.

Judge Heidi Ladd, who has presided over previous cases involving Anderson, issued a warrant with a $750,000 bond.

Both charges — armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm — are Class X felonies.

Rietz said police found a gun in flight path of the shooter.

Anderson is currently on probation for a residential burglary that he admitted committing Feb. 11, 2016, at a home on Adams Street in Urbana.

In June, Ladd told Anderson that she didn't feel he had received many breaks in life.

After hearing testimony about the teen's neglectful parents, his being kicked out of an aunt's home at age 16 and left to fend for himself, and how he turned to drugs and alcohol, Ladd sentenced him to drug treatment and probation instead of prison.

At the time, Anderson had a prior juvenile adjudication for residential burglary and had spent time in juvenile prison.

About a month later, Anderson was back in court on a petition to revoke his probation for battery after he allegedly hit a woman in the face July 23. He was again sentenced to four years of probation and drug treatment in mid-November.

Then, on Jan. 27, he was charged with stealing from a local grocery store and resisting a peace officer. That case is also unresolved.

Anderson is expected to make his first appearance on the shooting-related charges Thursday.