Rantoul's first canine officer retiring

RANTOUL — As a police officer, David Sawlaw has always enjoyed the camaraderie — from his 18 1/2 years with his canine partners to fellowship of the department as a whole.

That’s one thing Sawlaw knows he’s going to miss following his retirement as a Rantoul patrolman.

“(I will) miss the bond of the brotherhood of law enforcement,” Sawlaw said. “That’s really the only sad part of it.”

Having started with the Rantoul department Aug. 16, 1993, Sawlaw retires Feb. 28 after 23 years, six months and 13 days. The rural Urbana resident who is a native of Monticello said he will turn his attention to working with his hands in construction.

“I do everything from landscaping, fence building and deck building, small renovations,” Sawlaw said, adding that he is unsure if he will start his own business or work for someone else. “I’ve got plenty of things I can do.”

That type of work is something he has done since about age 15 — something he inherited from his grandfather. Woodworking is Sawlaw’s main hobby.

Another inherited trait was the desire to go into law enforcement. His grandfather served in the Army and then as a deputy sheriff in Edgar County. Sawlaw’s father, Forrest, held the reins as Piatt County sheriff for 24 years. His son, Jacob, is a corrections officer in Piatt County.

Sawlaw started his career as a part-time DeWitt County deputy sheriff. He served a short stint with the Gibson City department, leaving that job when he received an offer from Rantoul.

“I was No. 1 on the Rantoul hire list after the base closed,” Sawlaw said.

Sawlaw took on the role as the department’s canine officer. His first canine partner, Dutch, a Dutch Malinois, met a tragic death in the line of duty. They had worked together for more than seven years.

“That was a hard one,” Sawlaw said.

Sawlaw responded to a burglary in progress at White Hall on the former Chanute Air Force Base.

“I used the dog to do a building search. He led me to the third floor. He went through a door, and I was about 20 feet behind him.”

The door led to a fire escape with no landing, and Dutch plunged to the ground.

“I got down there. He was in shock, and he died in my arms,” Sawlaw said.

He said he doesn’t know if the burglar was ever caught.

“I told them I never want to know. Somebody else handled the case,” Sawlaw said.

Sawlaw lost a loved one when Dutch died. Canines and their handlers become understandably close because of the time they spend together. Sawlaw had even more reason to feel that way because Dutch saved his life.

Sawlaw and Dutch responded to a countywide joint task force call to a burglary in progress at Menards in Champaign.

The armed burglar later told authorities he had intended to shoot Sawlaw, but Dutch had other ideas. As the search progressed, the canine jumped over a lumber stall, subduing the burglar. Dutch pulled the man to Sawlaw. End of search.

In another case, Sawlaw and Dutch were chasing a motorcyle-riding fugitive west of Rantoul. But the man wrecked in a field

“When Dutch got close to him, he started kicking at him. (Dutch) grabbed him by the leg and won that fight,” Sawlaw said.

“(Canine officers) become closer than a family member. We leave our family at home. Because of the training, they’re pretty much with us 24/7 every day. Both of my dogs were in events when (people) had weapons, and they didn’t shoot because I had the dog or he got to them before they could shoot,” Sawlaw said.

Dutch was the first “dual-purpose” dog in Champaign County, according to Sawlaw — dual purpose meaning he was capable of detecting drugs, tracking and attacking.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said Sawlaw’s legacy is “probably the canines.”

“He really put Rantoul on the map with Dutch and canine Chief,” Bouse said. “He really was someone that kind of took that new role of being a canine officer and new style of policing and really turned it into something that benefited the community with drug enforcement and those kind of apprehensions. ...”

Bouse said the addition of the canines to the department resulted in probably “hundreds and hundreds” of arrests — many of them drug-related.

Sawlaw’s second partner, a German shepherd named Chief, was with Sawlaw for 12 years. Chief died at age 13 1/2.

While assisting the county sheriff’s office, Chief tracked a home invasion suspect, whom Chief bit before the suspect was able to see Sawlaw.

“The guy had a gun and was intending to use it,” Sawlaw said.

Sawlaw retired as canine officer in 2013, and it took a while for Sawlaw to get used to solo duty.

The first year on the job after stepping down as canine handler “was very lonely,” Sawlaw said. “You have a partner back there for almost 19 years you’d reach back and pet or talk to.”

Sawlaw worked the midnight power shift for 19 years, which is pretty common for canine officers. He currently works the day shift, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sawlaw has seen his share of memorable cases.

“We’ve had the big city crime — bank robberies, multiple burglaries, stolen cars, pursuits,” he said. “There’s seizure cases, ... the cash we seized over the years. The fight against drugs, just to make the world a better place.”

And there have been changes in law enforcement. One worthwhile one, he said, is the use of police cameras — first on squad cars and now worn by officers.

“It’s come into play in cases,” Sawlaw said. “I tell people it’s for their protection and mine. I think a lot of times we don’t get such a runaround because they know they’re being recorded. They know that whatever they say at that point is going to be recorded, so if it’s inaccurate, they know that they’re caught.”

Bouse said he formerly worked the midnight shift with Sawlaw and said Sawlaw is someone “you could always count on and rely on to be there.”

“He’s a selfless individual,” Bouse said. “He puts a lot of other people’s needs in front of his. If you ask him to do something, he will go out of his way to do it.”

Sawlaw is glad he chose law enforcement.

“It’s been a great career,” he said. “I worked with a great bunch of guys and gals. We all consider ourselves kind of like family. That’s the sad part, leaving them.

Rantoul’s been good to me. A lot of good people here. Some helped me through the years.

“I guess that’s where family kicks in and fills that void and you stay in touch with the people you know.”

Sawlaw is married to Dayna, who has worked at Christie Clinic for 27 years. In addition to their son Jacob, they have a daughter, Baylee, who is enrolled in Parkland College’s nursing program, and Noah, a high school senior who will enroll at Parkland.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com





