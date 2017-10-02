Fire destroys large storage building near Thomasboro

THOMASBORO — Fire destroyed a large storage shed and its contents Thursday night a mile east of Thomasboro.



Thomasboro firefighters were dispatched to 2530 County Road 1600 East at 7:23 p.m.



“On arrival, it was fully involved,” Thomasboro Assistant Fire Chief Jay Arnold said.



The cars and equipment inside were also a “total loss,” according to Arnold.



Complicating the situation, there were fuel and propane tanks present.



“We were able to cool them off and not have an explosion,” Arnold said.



Firefighters were also successful in preventing the fire from damaging a building directly to the east.



The cause of the fire was not yet known, but investigators from MABAS (the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) were en route to the scene about 9 p.m.



In addition to Thomasboro, firefighters from Rantoul, Gifford and Savoy also responded, and Carroll Fire Department was standing by. The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene.



The farm, home to Bev Ehler, was hit by the tornado that devastated Gifford in November 2013, damaging her house and destroying two outbuildings, four grain bins and various equipment. One of the sheds hit at that time had been rebuilt following a fire in 2008, and Ehler’s husband died unexpectedly the following year.



