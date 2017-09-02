Bond set at $400,000 in I-57 road rage incident near Rantoul

URBANA — A Champaign County judge Thursday set bond for a Tennessee man who admitted he fired a gun from a vehicle at another car at $400,000.

The Champaign County state’s attorney’s office filed a single count of aggravated discharge of a firearm against Patrick Chapman, 21, of Cordova, Tenn., in connection with a shooting that happened on Interstate 57 a mile north of Rantoul about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The police report said a Chicago woman and her passenger told police they were headed south when they were fired on by a passing sport utility

vehicle.

Illinois State troopers found evidence of three gunshot defects in the

woman’s car and a grazing wound to her. A fired bullet was recovered from her clothing, the report said.

The victim and her friend said they were in the passing lane behind a Dodge Durango, which was behind a slow-moving semtrailer tractor truck.

The woman in the car pulled in to the driving lane to pass, and as she moved alongside the Durango, it also began to move into the driving lane,

almost hitting her car.

The woman honked and sped up to avoid a collision, staying in the driving lane.

She reported the Durango then pulled up on her left. Her passenger heard shots and she felt a burning sensation in her side.

The report said Champaign police and state troppers stopped the Durango near Champaign and found a Glock handgun near the vehicle. Squad car video from the Champaign car appeared to show a gun being thrown from the Durango, the report said.

The report said some of the six adult occupants of the Durango told troopers they felt the woman had cut them off in traffic and that as they pulled next to her car, Chapman lowered his window and shot at her car.

Chapman told police he was frustrated with the driver of the passing car for cutting the Durango off, causing it to swerve, at a time when his

2-month-old child was in the SUV.

He also admitted he fired out the rear passenger side window at the car three times.

The charge against Chapman is a Class 1 felony carrying a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison upon conviction.

Judge Brett Olmstead told Chapman to be back in court March 14.

