I-57 road rage incident leads to arrest

RANTOUL — A Memphis man who allegedly shot at a vehicle on Interstate 57 near Rantoul Tuesday night is expected to be in court Thursday.



State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Patrick Chapman, 21, was arrested by Illinois State Police on preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with an apparent road rage incident.



Rietz said preliminary information she received from state troopers was that Chapman was one of seven people — six adults and a baby — traveling south on I-57, just north of Rantoul, in a Dodge Durango about 8:30 p.m.



“He was a passenger in the vehicle along with his girlfriend and 2-month-old child, traveling from Michigan to Tennessee,” she said.



The driver of the SUV Chapman was in started to move into the left lane to pass a truck but there was a car in his blind spot, which caused the driver to jerk the Durango back into the driving lane.



“(Chapman) got upset at the other vehicle (in the blind spot), based on his statements to Illinois State Police, and reached out the rear passenger side window and shot three times at the car,” she said.



Rietz said an occupant of the other car was grazed by a bullet but was not seriously injured and refused medical treatment. The victim vehicle apparently pulled off the interstate at Rantoul to report the incident.



The Durango was apparently stopped on I-57 southbound near Champaign about 8:40 p.m.



Rietz said the incident is still being investigated by state police, and her office is checking into the background of Chapman before formally filing charges.



