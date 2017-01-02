Ludlow man faces charges after home's door, window broken

URBANA — A Ludlow man is due back in court Feb. 15 in connection with an attempted residential burglary last week.



Weylin T. Williams, 40, who listed an address in the 200 block of South Orange, was charged with attempted residential burglary, a Class 2 felony. If convicted, he faces probation to three to seven years in prison.



According to a police report, a woman told authorities that she and her boyfriend were in their home Thursday when they were both awakened by a loud noise.



She looked out the window and saw Williams and his son. She said she has known Williams for about 20 years.



Both of the men started pulling on the locked storm door until it broke off. Then they yanked on the entry door but were unable to get it open.



Both of them walked around the side of the home and tried to open a window by breaking a latch, but they were unsuccessful. They are accused of then picking up a rock and throwing it through the window, shattering it and breaking a TV inside.



The TV was in the woman's grandson's room. If he'd have been home, he would have been hurt, the woman said.



When police found Williams on Friday, he denied any involvement.



tmitchel@news-gazette.com