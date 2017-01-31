Rental officials hear details of village's crime-prevention program

RANTOUL — It’s always illegal for a landlord to discriminate against any prospective tenant. Wrong.

The founder and executive director of the Crime Free Multi-Housing program said there are instances when intolerance is allowed.

“Fair housing laws say you may not discriminate against race, color, handicapped individual or gender,” said Tim Zehring

But discrimination is allowed against residents based on their behavior.

“If a person has a violent criminal history, you can turn them down for your rental housing if you perceive that what they are convicted of does present a threat to your other tenants,” Zehring said. “If you have a resident who is having loud parties who (is) disturbing other tenants, you can serve them notice that if they continue, they’re going to have to leave.”

While people can’t be denied housing just because they have a criminal background, they can be denied for certain offenses that might be deemed dangerous to other tenants.

Zehring spoke last week about the Crime Free Multi-Housing program via multimedia presentation at the second of two informational meetings sponsored by the Rantoul Police Department. The village board will be asked to approve implementation of the program at its Feb. 14 meeting.

If approved, the landlords of all multi-housing rental properties (properties of two or more residences) will be required to screen all of their prospective tenants in an effort to reduce crime rates.

Zehring, who spent 22 years as a Mesa, Ariz. police officer, said he spent nearly 70 percent of his patrol time in multi-housing properties in that city.

“The rental properties presented a special challenge,” Zehring said. “If a person owns a single-person family house, Neighborhood Watch works well. (The homeowner) also has a financial investment and long-term commitment.”

In rental housing, however, problems of unruly behavior can’t be met with Neighborhood Watch. Also, tenants have no financial incentive, and many rental property owners offer move-in incentives.

“People who move in don’t have a long-term plan to live there. Some are even month to month,” Zehring said.

As a result, tenants aren’t as motivated to deal with neighboring scofflaws. They’re usually out of there when the lease expires.

Zehring said he wanted to develop some type of program that can help curtail crime in many multi-housing facilities.

He said in some instances, the rental tenant is at an advantage if the property has a Crime Free Multi-Housing program.

“In a single-family home, you can’t choose who moves next door to you,” Zehring said. “If the person who moves next door is a violent criminal, you can’t go next door, bang on the door and say, ‘Move out. We don’t want you in our neighborhood!’”

Also, if the neighbor has loud parties and rowdy friends, you can’t tell them to leave. The homeowner can stay there because they’ve bought the house.

“With Crime Free Multi-Housing, you can pick your residents. In fact, you can pick your problems,” Zehring said.

The former police officer said before he started the program, the Mesa Police Department did not have a good relationship with multi-family housing landlords or managers.

When they would arrive on the scene, they would tell the landlord or manager to go back inside, and it was none of their business what they were there for.

Zehring said the program has a several-fold benefit. It is designed to not only help eliminate problem tenants before they come in, and it also establishes a better relationship between the police and the landlords-managers as well as between rental housing officials in town.

In deciding to start the program, Zehring said he had noticed that many of the crime victims were the elderly and children.

“So I got together with the managers and landlords and said, ‘Can we all get along?’”

The program involves eight hours of training to teach landlords/property managers such things as how to screen prospective tenants and how to deal with drug and gang activity so property can be made safer for employees and tenants.

The international program also includes two other components, one in which police will inspect property for landscaping, lighting and locks to see if they can be improved for safety, and a safety social event where law enforcement comes out to meet with rental housing residents to talk about safety.

Rantoul police Sgt. Marcus Beach, who with Sgt. Dustin Morgan will be leading the program locally, said only the eight-hour training portion of the program will be required for Rantoul landlords/property managers.

Beach said he and Morgan attended a two-day training seminar for the program in Palatine.

“We recognize as a police department we need to get together with the landlords,” Beach said. “We need to do a better job ... getting in touch to let you know when we encounter a problem within one of your units and communicating with you as to what’s going on in our town; also hopefully to eliminate some of the (problem individuals) from moving from rental unit to rental unit.”

He said the program is a crime-reduction one.

“We want to get that criminal element out of your town,” Beach said. “You guys as landlords have paid the price for having criminals inside your buildings, from the destruction that comes to your units to not paying rent.”

Zehring said an average 60 percent reduction in multi-housing developments has been seen in communities that adopt the program.

Beach said there are 2,538 registered rental units in Rantoul. Forty-four of those constitute multi-housing units. And in those, there are 1,563 rental units, roughly 60 percent of the total number of rental properties in Rantoul.

Beach said by enacting the program, there will be a reduction in property destruction, hopefully increased property values, increased safety for employees and tenants and the elimination of fear and frustration by other tenants.

“What we want is for people who are happy to live here and the criminal element to leave,” Beach said.

Property owners are liable for the safety of their tenants, Beach said. Landlords are sued more than any other business owners in the country with an average settlement of $600,000 and jury awards as high as $1.2 million.

Beach told the landlords-managers that the department won’t be asking them to do the police department’s job. Officers will continue to respond to calls.

By the same token, the department won’t be evicting tenants. That will remain the job of the landlord-manager.

