Fisher man gets 8 years for sex crime

URBANA — A Fisher man is scheduled to turn himself in Tuesday to begin serving an eight-year prison sentence for sexual assault.

John D. Parker, 27, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Roger Webber to criminal sexual assault, admitting that he committed a sex act March 25 with a 13-year-old girl.

He was given credit on his sentence for 238 days already served in the Champaign County Jail.

Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson agreed to dismiss two more serious charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child against Parker in return for his plea.

He also dismissed a separate criminal case charging Parker with robbery for allegedly taking $290 from a teenage Fisher boy whom Parker had summoned to his home, asking for his help. That allegedly happened March 24.

Parker was represented by Champaign attorney Ed Piraino.

In the sex-assault case, a Champaign County sheriff’s detective’s report said Parker had called the girl, whom he knew, and asked her to have sex with him.

She told him she was not interested, but he went to her home while her family was away and forced her to engage in sex, the report said.

Larson said Parker had prior criminal convictions for aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing justice.

