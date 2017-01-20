Blevins resigns as Rantoul police chief

Erman Blevins speaks with Charles Johnson at a meet-and-greet time with Rantoul police chief candidates at The Linden Banquet Center in December 2015. Blevins, who was selected as Rantoul's top cop, resigned the position Friday.

RANTOUL — Rantoul’s police chief resigned his position on Friday, effectively immediately — less than a year after starting the job.

Erman Blevins turned in his equipment and said he was resigning for personal reasons.

Blevins was unavailable to comment Friday afternoon.

Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh said the move caught everyone in the village by surprise.

“I’m sad to see him go,” Fiegenschuh said. “He’s a good cop.

“I ... understand he has some personal things to work out, and I respect his decision.”

The village will begin the process of advertising for a new chief. Until a new chief takes over, Lt. Alex Meyer and Lt. Jeff Wooten will be in charge of the department.

Meyer heads day-to-day operations and staff, while Wooten is in charge of the budget, finance and communications personnel.

Neither Meyer nor Wooten was available to comment Friday.

“It’s so busy with this Crime Free Housing (program) and the budget. I talked to (Mayor Chuck Smith), and we felt it would be appropriate,” Fiegenschuh said of naming Meyer and Wooten to head the department for now.

Blevins only recently had outlined the Crime Free Housing program, in which the police department would work with landlords of Rantoul multi-unit rental housing to screen their tenants in a crime-reduction effort. The village board is expected to vote on adopting the program in February.

Blevins conducted the first of two Crime Free Housing informational meetings with landlords this week and was scheduled to lead a second one Monday evening.

Fiegenschuh said he was unsure if that meeting would go on as scheduled.

Blevins assumed the police chief position Feb. 9, 2016, and succeeded Paul Farber, who retired.

Blevins, who was then 47 years old, was selected out of a pool of 16 candidates.

He came to Rantoul from Carpentersville Police Department, a town of about 38,000 people in Kane City in northern Illinois, where he served as that department’s commander of records and administration. He had served in the 61-officer department for 25 years.

Blevins served three years in the U.S. Navy.

