Fire damages truck, house on South Tanner Street

RANTOUL -- Fire caused heavy damage to a truck and damaged a house in Rantoul Sunday morning.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said the fire started under the hood of a truck at 500 S. Tanner St. Firefighters were called at 7:30 a.m.

The blaze extended from the truck to the corner of the house.

Waters said there was about $20,000 damage to the truck and about $5,000 damage to the house.

Sixteen firefighters responded to the call with two engines and one rescue truck.

No injuries were reported.

Who owned the truck and house was not immediately available. Cause of the fire was also not available.

