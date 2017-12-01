Prison sentence rendered for Rantoul, other bank robberies

URBANA — A Champaign man has been sentenced to federal prison for a series of bank robberies in Champaign, Rantoul, Danville and northwestern Indiana and an attempted robbery in Paxton.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Colin S. Bruce ordered Darryl S. Coleman, 30, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Joanne Lane, to 115 months in prison for bank robberies at First Financial Bank in Champaign on Oct. 28, 2015; at First Bank in Rantoul on Nov. 10, 2015; and at First Midwest Bank in Danville on Nov. 17, 2015; as well as an attempted robbery of the Farmers-Merchants National Bank in Paxton on Dec. 1, 2015.

Coleman, who has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest Jan. 25, 2016, pleaded guilty to those robberies in September 2016.

In addition, on June 16, 2016, Coleman was separately sentenced in federal court in Indiana to 63 months in prison for robberies at the Horizon Bank in Portage, Ind., on Nov. 2, 2015, and the First State Bank of Porter in Chesterton, Ind., on Nov. 24, 2015.

Coleman pleaded guilty to the Indiana robberies in March 2016.

Bruce ordered that 22 months of the new sentence be served consecutively to the previous sentence made in Indiana.

In addition, Coleman was ordered to pay $20,986 in restitution to the Illinois banks he robbed and $11,056 to the Indiana banks he robbed.

Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene L. Miller prosecuted the latest case following investigations by the FBI and the Champaign, Danville, Paxton and Rantoul police departments.

