Semi blown over on Interstate 57

Tue, 01/10/2017 - 5:27pm | The Rantoul Press

Troopers are enroute to a blown- over semi on I-57 northbound milepost 247 between Champaign and Rantoul

State police said it is unknown if there is lane blockage.

Motorists are asked to use caution if traveling tonight, as wind gusts can be dangerous at interstate speeds.

 

dukeman wrote 4 hours 7 min ago

the truck was southbound on I57 and ended up on its left side in the median. It was still there around 7:30PM last evening (tuesday) with a cab light on. No-one was working to upright it at that time.