Semi blown over on Interstate 57

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
Troopers are enroute to a blown- over semi on I-57 northbound milepost 247 between Champaign and Rantoul
State police said it is unknown if there is lane blockage.
Motorists are asked to use caution if traveling tonight, as wind gusts can be dangerous at interstate speeds.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.