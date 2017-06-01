Chamaign woman gets probation for Rantoul robbery

URBANA — A Champaign woman who admitted taking part in the holdup of a man at a Rantoul apartment last year has been sentenced to four years of probation.

Chelsey McReynolds, 23, who listed an address in the 1600 block of West Healey Street, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Heidi Ladd to a single count of robbery in connection with an Oct. 23 incident that happened at an apartment in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive.

In return, a more serious charge of armed robbery lodged against her was dismissed.

Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark said the victim, a 39-year-old Champaign man, made arrangements to go to the Rantoul apartment to meet a woman he thought he had been communicating with online.

Clark said McReynolds was at the apartment with co-defendants Blake Wilson, 23, of Rantoul and Lincoln Johns, 20, of Chicago. She answered the door and led the man to an upstairs room. Wilson and Johns then came in and allegedly struck him in the face.

One of the men reportedly hit him with a handgun, and all three allegedly robbed him of cash, cellphone and keys.

The man was able to escape the apartment, and as he was running to his car, a shot was fired in his direction. He went to a nearby gas station to call for help.

Rantoul police found a bullet hole in his car. They returned to the apartment and arrested the trio based on the descriptions given by the victim.

Clark said McReynolds’ only prior conviction was for retail theft.

Johns and Wilson are due back in court on their respective cases Jan. 31.

