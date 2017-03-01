Rantoul man charged with sexually molesting developmentally delayed woman

URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly took sexual advantage of a developmentally delayed adult has been charged with a Class X felony.

Danny Smith, 56, of the 1600 block of Harper Drive was arraigned Tuesday on a single count of aggravated criminal sexual assault.

State's Attorney Julia Rietz said Smith, who is on parole out of Cook County for burglary, allegedly sexually molested a woman early Dec. 26 at a home in Rantoul.

The woman was at the house on Christmas Day with her mother, her mother's boyfriend, another person and Smith, according to Rietz. After everyone went to sleep, Smith allegedly entered the woman's room and molested her.

She told her mother what happened Dec. 26 and her mother took her to Carle Foundation Hospital, where she was examined.

Rantoul police were notified about the woman's injuries, which were consistent with her allegations, Rietz said. Rantoul police arrested Smith on New Year's Eve.

Judge Brett Olmstead set Smith's bond Tuesday at $100,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the woman. He also ordered that if Smith is able to post bond, he must wear an electronic monitoring device.

Rietz said Smith had other convictions for burglary, theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Smith is due back in court Feb. 21.

