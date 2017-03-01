Rantoul man charged with scamming 7 people

URBANA — A Rantoul man with an apparent gift for charming would-be home buyers out of their cash is sitting in the Champaign County jail on a number of criminal charges.

Brandon L. Jackson, 30, of the 1500 block of South Pointe Drive, has been jailed since Nov. 16 in lieu of $100,000 bond, apparently unable to raise the $10,000 cash it would take to win his freedom — an amount far less than that which he is accused of stealing from at least seven different people.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting Jackson, who worked as a mortgage originator for a Peoria-based company, according to a separate civil lawsuit that was filed two days before Jackson’s arrest.

The plaintiff in that suit, Christopher Hoeflinger of Champaign, is also named as a victim in some of the seven felony counts alleging criminal activity by Jackson between late 2014 and October 2016.

Hoeflinger did not return calls to The News-Gazette seeking comment on his lawsuit, which was filed in mid-November by Champaign attorney Matthew Peek.

In it, Hoeflinger said he was “researching and learning about real estate investing” when he was first referred to Jackson in December 2015. The suit said Hoeflinger wanted Jackson to increase Hoeflinger’s lines of credit so that Hoeflinger could participate in real estate investing for profit.

The suit said Jackson then introduced Hoeflinger in January 2016 to Savoy attorney John Sasek so that Hoeflinger could “diversify his investments.”

Sasek is also named in Hoeflinger’s civil lawsuit, which claims that Jackson and Sasek owe Hoeflinger more than $37,000 in principal and interest as a result of a $30,000 loan that Hoeflinger gave Sasek to invest in a real estate development in Florida, Sasek reportedly told Hoeflinger that “various notable personalities from the Champaign business community” were also involved and Jackson claimed to be an investor as well.

When Sasek did not repay the money within the 90 days the men had agreed to, Hoeflinger demanded his money back but never got it.

A call to a cellphone number for Sasek said his voice mailbox was full and could not accept messages.

Jackson is represented by the Champaign County public defender’s office in the criminal case filed by the Illinois Attorney General, which was under investigation for several months before the charges were filed.

Jackson also has another pending forgery case filed by the Champaign County state’s attorney two days prior to the other criminal case. Urbana attorney Baku Patel is representing him on that.

In the more recent case, the two most serious counts — continuing financial crimes enterprise — accuse Jackson of using other people’s identities to get money and credit from financial institutions. They are Class 1 felonies.

He is also charged with identity theft, theft and forgery, Class 2 and 3 felonies.

The continuing financial crimes enterprise charges involve a series of acts between early June and late October in which Jackson:

— allegedly opened a credit card in Hoeflinger’s name and used it to make charges and cash withdrawls.

— allegedly forged two checks for $9,800 and $8,850 made out to himself on the account of Hoeflinger and his wife.

— allegedly forged two checks for $3,875 each on the account of Donald and Amber Stow, which Busey Bank cashed.

The identity theft count alleges that he used Hoeflinger’s personal information to obtain credit from Capital One and then used the card to buy between $2,000 and $10,000 worth of goods.

The theft counts allege:

— that between Oct. 8 and 21, he got Hoeflinger’s money by creating the impression that the checks for $9,800 and $8,850 had been authorized by Hoeflinger.

— that between Sept. 23 and Oct. 5, he got money from Amber Stow by creating the impression her mortgage had been approved and that she was required to pay him $13,463 down to get the loan. The same charge also alleges that Jackson gave the impression that two checks for $3,875 each made out to him by Stow had been authorized by her when they had not.

— that between Dec. 12 and 31, 2014, he obtained a cashier’s check from Ryan Vela for $10,000 telling him it was a refundable deposit for real estate but did not return the money to Vela when asked for it.

Finally, the forgery charge alleges that on May 16, with the intent to defraud, delivered a “pre-approved notification” dated May 1, 2016, that said Kimberly Ann Gharrett and Travis Wright had been pre-approved for a mortgage. Gharrett then paid for a home inspection, moved out of her apartment and into a home to which she had no legal right, the charge reads.

In the case filed by the Champaign County state’s attorney’s office just two days before the one filed by the attorney general, Jackson is charged with two counts of forgery for checks he allegedly cashed at a Champaign bank in September.

A Champaign police report said an 89-year-old Champaign man reported to police on Sept. 19 that two checks totalling $20,850 had been written on his account without permission. The checks were made out to Jackson and were cashed on Sept. 6 and 12 at Midland States Bank, 1617 W. Springfield Ave., C.

The account holder said the signature was not his and bank officials said Jackson presented his identification when he cashed them.

Jackson was arrested at a different Champaign bank on Nov. 10 when he tried to open a new account. Bank officials called police because he had been suspected of passing bad checks.

When he was arrested, Jackson asked for the services of a public defender, stating in his affidavit of assets that he could not afford to hire his own lawyer because he has about $55,000 in debt and supports a wife and three children.

On Dec. 2, Assistant Attorney General Sandra Talbott filed a motion asking a judge for a “source of bail” hearing in the event Jackson is able to come up with the cash to get out of jail.

At that hearing, Jackson would have to persuade the judge that the bail money he intends to post to insure his appearance at future court hearings is from legitimate sources as opposed to the fruits of his alleged crimes.

“The defendant has conducted a number of schemes to defraud various victims. Using his status as a licensed mortgage loan originator and posing as a broker for mortgage loan transactions, defendant has been able to guise his fraud as legitimate business dealings and gain access to victims’ personal identification information and checking account information to perpetrate his schemes,” Talbott said in the motion.

“His actions have resulted in a loss of about $109,000 involving seven people and three financial institutions. Defendant is believed to be engaged in additional criminal activity and may face additional charges,” she wrote.

Talbott said in that motion that a search of Jackson’s car conducted by Champaign police Nov. 15 turned up fake checks and paperwork linking him to suspected additional victims. Both the Champaign police and an investigator from the attorney general’s office continue to look into Jackson’s activities, she said.

In 2010, Jackson was charged with felony theft for stealing from a then 68-year-old Paxton woman by selling her an annuity through a life insurance company for $400 that turned out to be fake.

At the time he told police he forged the documents related to the annuity and used the woman’s money, which he later repaid, to make a down payment on his house.

Jackson pleaded guilty in 2011 to a less serious misdemeanor charge for a year of probation and 150 hours of public service, which he completed.

Then, in 2014, Jackson sought and was granted a certificate of good conduct from the court. Short of an expungement, the certificate aids defendants in getting employment.

Jackson’s next court date is Feb. 13 before Judge Roger Webber.

