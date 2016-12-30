Three Rantoul men arrested on drug charges

URBANA — Three Rantoul men have been charged with drug offenses after police found cocaine and cannabis Thursday at the house where they were staying.



Two of the trio were also charged in connection with a home invasion in Urbana earlier this month.



Trayon Parker, 24, Fate Young, 24, and Dequanta Wooten, 26, all of the 1600 block of Short Street, were arrested following a raid of their house by the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday.



Assistant State's Attorney Toby Ortega said police had a search warrant for the home and found about an ounce of cannabis and about 4 grams of cocaine in several bags in the garage and in the house.



They also found five digital scales, packaging materials, cutting agents commonly used in the packaging of cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.



Ortega said Parker had $1,005 cash on him, Young had $338, and Wooten had $231. Ortega said police found Young hiding in the crawlspace of the home under a tarp.



They were charged with manufacture or delivery of cocaine, a Class 1 felony, and possession with intent to deliver cannabis, a Class 4 felony. If convicted of the more-serious offense, they face four to 15 years in prison.



Additionally, Young and Wooten were charged with home invasion and criminal trespass to residence in connection with a Dec. 15 attack at the home of Young's former girlfriend in the 1300 block of South Lierman Avenue, Urbana.



Ortega said the pair are accused of walking in uninvited at the home of Young's child's mother that day. Seeing her in bed with another man and their 8-month-old child, Young apparently became "enraged" and punched the man in the eye, Ortega said.



His ex-girlfriend and child ran for cover in a closet but were also allegedly struck in the confrontation.



Young is also charged with domestic battery for allegedly hitting the ex-girlfriend in the jaw and aggravated battery for allegedly hitting his daughter in the head with a door handle. Neither were seriously injured. The current boyfriend sustained a black eye.



Young was also charged with criminal trespass to residence for allegedly entering the home at a time when he knew people were present.



The charges against Wooten allege that he entered without permission and also struck the current boyfriend.



If convicted of home invasion, the pair face a prison sentence of six to 30 years.



Hearing about the prior convictions and living circumstances of the men, Judge John Kennedy set bond for Young at $135,000 and Wooten at $60,000 in both cases. Parker's bond was set at $10,000 on the drug case.



Kennedy appointed lawyers for each of the men and ordered them back in court Feb. 14.

