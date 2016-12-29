Judge throws out park district dissolution

Brookhill Golf Course, and the Rantoul Park District, which operates it, received a reprieve when Judge Tom Difanis threw out the results of the Nov. 8 referendum in which the majority said the park district should be dissolved.

RANTOUL — Champaign County Judge Tom Difanis on Wednesday signed a court order nullifying results of the November referendum that dissolved the Rantoul Park District.

Difanis’ action followed an agreed order that was reached by various parties in the case.

In November, Difanis ordered Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten not to certify the results of the Nov. 8 vote in Rantoul and agreed to hear arguments from Rantoul residents Terry Workman and Herb Frizol, who contended the referendum results were illegal because of filing improprieties. Difanis had scheduled a Jan. 5 hearing to hear arguments, which will not be necessary due to the agreement.

Attorney Greg Smith of Chicago, representing the village of Rantoul, said legal representatives for the plaintiffs, as well as the village of Rantoul, and Jack Anderson, representing the Friends of Rantoul’s Parks, which had filed the ballot question, had signed off on the agreement.

They agreed the Friends group had improperly filed the ballot question with Champaign County Circuit Judge Michael Jones. Instead, the question should have been filed with the Rantoul Park Board.

“Jack Anderson ... asked for time to bring an attorney on board,” Smith said. “(The attorney) decided an agreed order would be appropriate, basically resolving the issue.”

The ballot measure asked voters whether the park district should be dissolved. The majority of those who went to the polls said the dissolution should happen — 2,167 to 1,970, or 52.4 percent to 46.6 percent.

In addition to the argument that the referendum petition had been improperly filed, Workman and Frizol contended that dissolving the park district requires more votes than just a majority of those voting. Instead, they said, it requires “a majority of the legal voters of both the park district and the municipality concerned.”

Smith said this week’s court agreement did not touch on that issue because it was obvious the entire question was invalid due to the improper filing. Rather, the “majority voting” issue would have to be resolved later, were the park district question to be presented to voters again. Anderson could not be reached for comment on whether the Friends group might refile.

The court order said specifically that no one is prohibited from presenting the dissolution question to the public again.

Smith said all sides reached the accord rather than spending “more resources” on the issue.

Park board President Gary Hardin said, “We’re excited about moving forward” as a result of the agreement. “We have several options on our table that we’re looking at, and we’re looking forward to talking to the village. I would like to know what their proposal is.”

Hardin said he is glad Workman and Frizol initiated the action.

The village of Rantoul took no stance on the issue.

Said Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh, “As we said in the past, we respect the process and the judge’s ruling.” Fiegenschuh said he doesn’t know how matters will now proceed.

“(The park district) is still a legal corporate entity with the state of Illinois. We hope to continue to work with them,” Fiegenschuh said. “We haven’t received any formal proposal from them. I think the mayor (Chuck Smith) will reach out to them to see if they want to submit a proposal.”

Both sides have said they want a written formal agreement before proceeding.

The village of Rantoul has provided mowing and maintenance for all of the parks owned by the park district while the park district has maintained Brookhill Golf Course. Anderson and the Friends of Rantoul’s Parks organization have contended the park district sank too much money into the fiscally troubled golf course, to the detriment of the parks.

At the December meeting, Hardin asked the park board to consider whether it wants to pursue an arrangement whereby the village of Rantoul would operate all of the parks as well as the golf course. The question was to be discussed after the court ruling.

Workman said he had little doubt the objection to the referendum results that he and Frizol presented would be upheld.

“I think it was an obvious ruling that was going to happen. That’s the way the law stated,” Workman said. “If they go for another referendum and that comes up I will push that issue as far as it needs to go because that’s part of the law also.”

Workman said it seems obvious to him that Brookhill “is a huge asset to the community” economically, and that the park district should make necessary improvements.

He said that while the argument has been made that few local residents use the golf course, he noted the village pays $625,000 a year for mowing and maintenance of grounds and the park district paid the village $85,000 last year to maintain its parks.

“You add that all together, it’s over $700,000 a year for the mowing and maintenance of the parks,” Workman said. “How many people in Rantoul use the parks? How much money does the Friends of the Parks want us to spend for no economic value? The park district and the village have to get together and decide what they want.”

