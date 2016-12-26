One dead after brawl at Buckley bar

BUCKLEY — A brawl Sunday evening at a Buckley bar resulted in injuries to multiple people, including a suburban Chicago man who later was pronounced dead at a Gibson City hospital.

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday afternoon that sheriff’s deputies and state police officers were called Sunday evening to the Dutchmaster Bar, 114 S. Railroad Ave., for a fight in progress.

Upon arrival, multiple people were found injured. They were subsequently transported to area hospitals by paramedics from the Buckley Ambulance Service and Iroquois Memorial Hospital EMS.

One of the people injured — identified as 25-year-old Daniel Connolly of Lyons — was pronounced dead upon arrival at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City.

An autopsy has been scheduled, and the incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Buckley Police Department.

No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.

Buckley Village President Evan Scott Shockley, who was in Chicago on Monday afternoon, said that as soon as he arrived home he would consult with the village’s attorney about the possibility of suspending or revoking the Dutchmaster Bar’s liquor license.

“It’s going to be talked about,” Shockley said.

Ford County Coroner Doug Wallace said Mr. Connolly was transported by the Buckley Ambulance Service to Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City.

Mr. Connolly was pronounced dead at 12:31 a.m. Monday by the emergency room physician, Wallace said.

Wallace did not know how many others involved in the bar fight were taken to area hospitals or the Gibson City hospital, in particular.

“I heard it could be as many as four,” Wallace said.

An autopsy on Mr. Connolly was scheduled to be performed by Dr. Shipping Bao, a forensic pathologist, at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

Wallace said that while at the hospital, he did not notice any apparent signs of trauma to Mr. Connolly’s body.”

Wallace said he hopes to learn more about what caused Mr. Connolly’s death following the autopsy.

“It doesn’t appear to be a natural death,” Wallace said.

Wallace said Mr. Connolly did not possess any identification, but the sheriff’s office was eventually able to identify him and arrange for the coroner’s office to have his family notified.

Mr. Connolly’s death is being investigated by a number of law enforcement agencies in Ford and Iroquois counties, including the Ford County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Police, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and Buckley Police Department.

