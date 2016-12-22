Rantoul woman gets probation for heroin possession

URBANA — A Rantoul woman who admitted having a small amount of heroin in her possession last summer has been sentenced to two years of first-offender probation.

Kayshionna Simmons, 19, who last lived in the 100 block of Winding Lane, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Heidi Ladd to possession of less than 15 grams of heroin.

Simmons was arrested June 14 at the home she shared with Kim D. Austin, 40. A court-authorized search of the home by the countywide street-crimes task force turned up cocaine, heroin, a digital scale and more than $2,500 in cash.

Austin pleaded guilty in late October to manufacture or delivery of heroin and was sentenced to seven years in prison. He had prior convictions for aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm, aggravated battery and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Simmons had no prior convictions. If she successfully completes the terms of this sentence, she will have no record of a conviction.

As part of her probation, she was ordered to perform 30 hours of public service and pay fines, fees and costs in excess of $600.

