Rankin gets 5-year prison sentence for role in Rantoul meth operation

URBANA — A rural Rankin man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for his role in a methamphetamine manufacturing operation discovered in June in Rantoul.



Christopher Dockrill, 23, pleaded guilty in October to possession of fewer than 5 grams of methamphetamine, admitting he had the drug June 24 at a home on St. Andrews Circle. More serious charges of possession of methamphetamine precursors and methamphetamine manufacturing were dismissed in return for his plea.



Rantoul police went to the house with a search warrant after an informant gave them enough information about what was going on there for a judge to issue one.



They arrested Dockrill; Jeremy Coffey, 36, of Rantoul; and Maurice Unzicker, 22, who lived there.



Police said the men were reportedly going to Vermilion County to get anhydrous ammonia, used in the production of the drug, and would begin "cooking" it in the car on the way back to the Rantoul home, where they would finish the product.



Coffey is serving a three-year prison sentence for possession of methamphetamine precursors; Unzicker was sentenced to first-offender probation for possession of fewer than 5 grams of methamphetamine.



Assistant State's Attorney Dan Clifton recommended an eight-year sentence for Dockrill, who had three felony convictions in 2014. Assistant Public Defender George Vargas asked for a community-based sentence that would allow Dockrill to get help for his drug addiction.



Difanis noted that this was Dockrill's fifth felony conviction and that he was on parole at the time of his June arrest.



Dockrill told the judge his crimes stem from his drug addiction and that he's waiting for a bed in a residential treatment center.



Difanis acknowledged that many drug addicts have relapses but said Dockrill was not using all the methamphetamine being produced himself.



"He was spreading the poison in the community," the judge said.



Difanis agreed to recommend Dockrill for placement in a drug-treatment program in prison.



mschenk@news-gazette.com